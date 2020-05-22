COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Falcon Heights, Local TV, Minnesota State Fair, Reg Chapman


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset in Minnesota, many residents held out hope that, despite all the pain and frustration we’ve been subjected to day in and day out, there was still the possibility something could be salvaged from our summer season.

The Minnesota State Fair was that something, and on Friday officials announced that it was canceled for 2020. That’s the first time the state hasn’t had a fair since 1946, before roughly 90% of the state’s population was even born, and just the sixth time it’s been canceled since it launched.

RELATED: ‘It’s The Only Decision’: Minnesota State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Across social media, people registered their feelings about what feels like the last straw for an utterly broken summer. Here’s a sample mix of the upset, the understanding, and the humorous takes:

View this post on Instagram

This is tragic news.

A post shared by Ope Life Minnesota (@opelifemn) on

Fair officials said their priorities were first for public health, and second, for preserving the future of the fair. Their vote to cancel this year’s State Fair was unanimous.

General manager Jerry Hammer said in April that it would be all or nothing for the fair, and on Friday he announced there is simply no way to make it work. Hammer listened to those who had suggestions, but said that if they were to somehow put a fair together, no one would recognize it. Perhaps you wouldn’t recognize a summer without it, but to that, Hammer assured, it will be back.

Comments