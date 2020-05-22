



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset in Minnesota, many residents held out hope that, despite all the pain and frustration we’ve been subjected to day in and day out, there was still the possibility something could be salvaged from our summer season.

The Minnesota State Fair was that something, and on Friday officials announced that it was canceled for 2020. That’s the first time the state hasn’t had a fair since 1946, before roughly 90% of the state’s population was even born, and just the sixth time it’s been canceled since it launched.

Across social media, people registered their feelings about what feels like the last straw for an utterly broken summer. Here’s a sample mix of the upset, the understanding, and the humorous takes:

In response to the Minnesota State Fair being canceled this year, I will be sitting in my front yard on Snelling August 27-September 7 staring at the fairgrounds. Feel free to stop by, I’ll sell you a beer for $9.25. — Eric A (@EricAnderson16) May 22, 2020

Minnesota State Fair is canceled and nothing matters anymore pic.twitter.com/GrrO5D3V1D — Minnesota Memes (@MinnesotaMemes) May 22, 2020

The Minnesota state fair has been canceled. I get it. It’s a massive sea of people just eating fried snicker bars and pork chops on a stick. I get it. Doesn’t mean I like it. pic.twitter.com/D8uz5zihxV — Gretchen Ronnevik (@garonnevik) May 22, 2020

In anticipation of the Minnesota State Fair being cancelled this year, Fair organizers will be selling the item below. Simply insert into your favorite food and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/cUuCLjBxtd — Proppa Poppa (@PoppaProppa) May 21, 2020

Minnesota State Fair

❤️ pic.twitter.com/hjXIXmOwmi — Ashley M. Cole (@AshleyMColeNews) May 22, 2020

Yall realize the last time the Minnesota State Fair was cancelled was ALSO for a disease outbreak? This isnt unprecedented, the last closing was for a polio outbreak in 1946. It sucks and we're all disappointed, but it's the right thing to do to keep each other safe — Em578 (@emh578) May 22, 2020

Minnesota State Fair 2020 officially cancelled due to coronavirus… knew it was coming but I’m still shook 😭😩 — luchia (@AuciaLander) May 22, 2020

Fair officials said their priorities were first for public health, and second, for preserving the future of the fair. Their vote to cancel this year’s State Fair was unanimous.

General manager Jerry Hammer said in April that it would be all or nothing for the fair, and on Friday he announced there is simply no way to make it work. Hammer listened to those who had suggestions, but said that if they were to somehow put a fair together, no one would recognize it. Perhaps you wouldn’t recognize a summer without it, but to that, Hammer assured, it will be back.