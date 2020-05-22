



— Minnesota health officials on Friday announced 813 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 33 more deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the additional cases brings the state’s total to 19,005. Of that number, over 12,600 patients no longer need isolation.

The 33 additional deaths is a new daily high. Of those deaths, 25 patients were a resident of a long-term care facility. One

additional death was from a group home/residential behavioral health facility.

The state’s death toll is now at 842, with many of those deaths occurring in long-term care facilities (688).

Health officials continue to stress that since not all cases of COVID-19 have been tested, the data is not representative of the true impact of the virus on the state. With more testing, there will be more cases.

Testing has indeed been ramping up in the state. In the last 24 hours, more than 7,400 tests were processed. The state is hoping to eventually reach 20,000 tests a day.

MDH’s update came right after the Minnesota State Fair announced it will be cancelling the 2020 fair due to the pandemic.

Two days ago, Gov. Tim Walz announced a phased plan for restaurants, bars and salons to reopen on June 1. Under the plan, restaurants will be able to host outdoor dining starting June 1, provided that social distancing is enforced, among other restrictions.

Salons will also be able to open at the start of the month, given that they reduce capacity to 25% and have staff wear personal protective equipment.

Restrictions remain in place for fitness centers and places of worship.

