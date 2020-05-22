Comments
Parkway Theater is streaming movies and has a new podcast to discuss some of their upcoming films. They shared a cocktail with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers based on the movie, “Groundhog Day.”
Overproof bourbon (Bookers 107)
For spiced vermouth:
For cocktail:
Parkway Theater is streaming movies and has a new podcast to discuss some of their upcoming films. They shared a cocktail with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers based on the movie, “Groundhog Day.”
“To World Peace” – Groundhog Day
Overproof bourbon (Bookers 107)
Overproof rye whiskey (Knob Creek 100)
Spiced sweet vermouth (Carpano Antica)
Angostura bitters
Lemon
For spiced vermouth:
1 tsp black peppercorns
1 tsp whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
2 cardamom pods
1 black tea bag
1 cup sweet vermouth
Over low heat- roast peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom until fragrant (2-3 mins). Add tea bag and sweet vermouth and bring to simmer for 3 mins. Strain and cool. Store chilled.
For cocktail:
1 oz spiced sweet vermouth
.75 oz bourbon
.75 oz rye
1 dash angostura bitters
Add ice and stir
Pour over fresh ice in lowball glass and garnish with expressed lemon peel
You must log in to post a comment.