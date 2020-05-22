MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say 26-year-old Genevieve Marie Skouge, of Bloomington, died Thursday evening after suffering injuries consistent with an aggravated assault.
According to Bloomington police, officers responded just before midnight to the report of a subject laying in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South.
Upon arrival, police located an unconscious adult female who was suffering from injuries accordant with an aggravated assault. Lifesaving measures were attempted and the victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.
Hennepin County CSI is assisting Bloomington Detectives at the scene of this active investigation.
Investigators say they are actively pursuing leads in this investigation. Police say they have developed “persons of interest” who were known to the victim. They do not believe there is a risk to the general public.
Anyone with information is asked to call 952-563-4900.
