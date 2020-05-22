Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and she shared this one for Strawberry Lemonade Trifle with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE TRIFLE
Ingredients
- 2 lb. fresh strawberries, divided
- ½ C. strawberry preserves
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 ½ C. powdered sugar
- 2 C. heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 20-30 Ladyfingers
- 10 oz. jar lemon curd
- Fresh strawberries for garnish
Instructions
- Place 1 pound of strawberries in a bowl and using a fork coarsely mash the strawberries, stir in the strawberry preserves and set aside.
- Dice the remaining strawberries and set aside.
- Place the cream cheese and powdered sugar in a large bowl and using a hand mixer on high speed, blend until smooth.
- Add the heavy cream and vanilla to the cream cheese mixture and blend on low speed for 2 minutes, then high for 5 minutes or until mixture is firm and stiff peaks form, set aside.
- Lightly dip each ladyfinger in the mashed strawberry mixture then place them in a single layer on the bottom of a glass trifle bowl or 8×8 glass baking dish, spoon some of the mashed strawberry mixture over the ladyfingers to cover them, followed by a layer of the cream cheese spread, lemon curd and fresh diced strawberries.
- Repeat layers, cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight, serve cold.
