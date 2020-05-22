Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With gyms closed, here’s a question for moms with kids at home: How are your workouts going?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With gyms closed, here’s a question for moms with kids at home: How are your workouts going?
One fitness trainer says at-home workouts can be easier if you and your kids do them together. Sloane Davis, the owner of Pancakes and Pushups, as a mom herself understands the struggles.
She says if you have a baby that can’t walk yet, place the baby on its back and do a push up towards his face. Each time you go down kiss him.
Use the baby as a weight. You can perform squats and lunges while holding her.
If you have older kids, a trampoline is a great activity to jump with them. Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.