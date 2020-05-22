MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lockdowns across the country have left many people spending more time in their homes, and that’s led to a sharp increase in reports of possible hauntings.
Jason Hawes is a paranormal investigator, and host of Travel Channel’s “Ghost Nation.”
Since lockdowns around the U.S. began in March, his website has seen a 35% jump in reports of hauntings.
While he believes some are likely the real deal, he thinks others have simpler explanations.
“People are spending more time in their home and everything from woods drying out, youre getting popping sounds, cause were getting into the warmer months of the year,” he said.
While there may be no scientific evidence ghosts exists, a YouGov survey found 45% of adults in the U.S. say they believe.
You must log in to post a comment.