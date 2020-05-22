Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 14-year-old boy with autism has been found.
On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said deputies located Brody Heibner “safe and in good health”.
“The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office expresses our appreciation to community members, law enforcement partners, and media organizations who contributed to his safe return,” the sheriff’s office said.
Heibner went missing in Shoreview Thursday.
