MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans enjoyed the start of Memorial Day weekend Saturday, some of them by crossing the border into Wisconsin.
The appeal of bars and restaurants proved to be a strong one.
Thomas Hommes, the general manager of Pier 500 in Hudson, says Minnesota’s restaurants being closed has brought more people across the border than usual.
He says Pier 500 reopened Wednesday after implementing safety measures like spacing tables six feet apart and increased sanitation efforts. Employees are all required to wear masks.
“[Our customers] are just really excited to get out,” Hommes said. “’Oh my god I haven’t been out in 12 weeks, what do you mean you’re full on reservations, how do we get in?'”
Chris Danielson visited from Anoka. He says it was his first time in Hudson in six years.
“Wanted to get out of the house, have a good time and hang with people again,” Danielson said. “My girlfriend won’t come out though. She’s still nervous about the coronavirus, so me and my neighbor came over here to have some lunch and a few beers.”
He says most of the people he encountered in Hudson were from Minnesota.
