MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says its homicide and forensic services units are investigating the death of a man.

The man’s body was found inside of a home on the 200 block of Belvedere Street East on Saturday, according to a tweet from law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.

