MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says its homicide and forensic services units are investigating the death of a man.
The man’s body was found inside of a home on the 200 block of Belvedere Street East on Saturday, according to a tweet from law enforcement.
Media availability to be held shortly. We’ll post time and location here, once more information is available to share. pic.twitter.com/klxaJ3ox1i
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 23, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.
