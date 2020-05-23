MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The President of The College of St. Scholastica says she plans to reopen the school’s Duluth and extended campuses for in-person instruction this fall.
St. Scholastica has campuses in Duluth, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Austin, Cloquet, Brainerd, Grand Rapids and Inver Grove Heights. This semester the university’s total enrollment was 3,617.
President Barbara McDonald announced the decision to faculty, staff, students and parents on Friday. The school’s residence halls will reopen this fall as well.
A news release says “courses will be taught using a mixture of in-person and virtual methods.”
The decision is in contrast to that of the largest four year public university system in the country. On the west coast, California State University officials have already said the majority of teaching on the university’s 23 campuses will not be in-person next fall.
Nonetheless, in Duluth, St. Scholastica’s classes are set to start on Sept. 8.
The college’s “rapid response team” recommended reopening in the fall after “studying a range of scenarios and taking into account guidance provided by health officials.”
“In making this decision, we have drawn upon the best resources and information available. However, please know that this plan remains flexible and could change if pandemic circumstances require it. The safety of our students, faculty and staff will remain our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor guidance from Gov. Walz, the MDH, and the CDC on campus reopenings and public health protocols.” -President Barbara McDonald
