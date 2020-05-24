COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
By Jason DeRusha
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz gave Minnesota restaurants the green light to open their patios starting on June 1, with a maximum of 50 guests. Reservations are required, as are social-distancing practices, and restaurant employees need to wear face coverings.

The governor has not yet issued an executive order laying out all the details, so there is a chance that the guidance could be modified.

Here is a list of restaurants in the metro area that have announced they will be opening for outdoor dining. If you are a restaurant that would like to be added to this list, please email Jason DeRusha.

Most of the restaurants are taking reservations via Open Table, RESY, or Tock.

