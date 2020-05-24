Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz gave Minnesota restaurants the green light to open their patios starting on June 1, with a maximum of 50 guests. Reservations are required, as are social-distancing practices, and restaurant employees need to wear face coverings.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz gave Minnesota restaurants the green light to open their patios starting on June 1, with a maximum of 50 guests. Reservations are required, as are social-distancing practices, and restaurant employees need to wear face coverings.
The governor has not yet issued an executive order laying out all the details, so there is a chance that the guidance could be modified.
Here is a list of restaurants in the metro area that have announced they will be opening for outdoor dining. If you are a restaurant that would like to be added to this list, please email Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS
ST. PAUL
METRO SUBURBS
- 6 Smith Wayzata
- B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville
- Bacio, Minnetoonka
- Baldamar, Roseville
- Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake
- Cedar + Stone, Bloomington
- Charlie’s On Prior, Prior Lake
- Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)
- Good Earth, Edina
- Gold Nugget Tavern, Minetonka
- Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale
- Hazelwood Food, Bloomington
- Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior
- Hilltop, Edina
- Ike’s, Minnetonka
- Jimmy’s Kitchen, Bloomington
- Marna’s Eatery, Robbinsdale
- Maynard’s, Excelsior
- Nine twenty five, Wayzata
- Redstone, Minnetonka
- Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie
- Wooley’s Kitchen & Bar, Bloomginton
- Yumi Sushi, Excelsior
Most of the restaurants are taking reservations via Open Table, RESY, or Tock.
You must log in to post a comment.