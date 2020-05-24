COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, Coronavirus Updates, COVID-19


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The United States is approaching 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths. Though Gov. Walz will soon allow places of worship to reopen, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter disagree and urge worshippers to continue attending virtual services.

 

Comments