MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The United States is approaching 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths. Though Gov. Walz will soon allow places of worship to reopen, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter disagree and urge worshippers to continue attending virtual services.
- 9:15 a.m.: Well-spaced faithful have gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican for the first time in months for the traditional Sunday papal blessing.
- 8:00 a.m.: The Minnesota National Guard has started testing Minnesotans for COVID-19, today through Monday, at six locations across Minnesota.
- 6:00 a.m.: Muslims around the world, including here in Minnesota, mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan with socially distanced celebrations.
