MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 20,000 in Minnesota, officials reported Sunday.
Minnesota Department of Health reported 730 additional cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total to 20,573; of those, 553 are currently hospitalized. 14,115 no longer require isolation.
The state’s death toll is now at 869, with the large majority of the cases occurring in long-term care facilities. Of Sunday’s 17 deaths, 12 took place in those facilities.
The past week has seen two daily highs in the number of COVID-19 deaths, with 32 reported on Thursday and 33 on Friday. Testing is also ramping up; in the past 24 hours, 8,471 of tests have been processed. The state hopes to eventually administer 20,000 a day.
MDH officials continue to say that the number of cases is preliminary and do not reflect the true number of cases throughout the state. With more testing, the state will receive more accurate information.
On this Memorial Day weekend, the Minnesota National Guard is conducting free tests at six armory sites around the state. The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday and Monday.
“We wanted to make it available to as many people in the state as possible,” said Major Scott Hawks. Those interested in the test do not need health insurance or proof of ID.
The national guard is hoping to deliver results via phone call within 48 hours.
