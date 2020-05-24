Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many traditions have been derailed by the pandemic.
That includes Eid al-Fitr, also known as the breaking of the fast in Muslim communities, which is the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan.
This year, things are different. To keep a sense of normalcy, the Brooklyn Park Islamic Center created a drive-thru. It allowed community members to still greet one another without compromising their safety, according to Brooklyn Park Islamic Center treasurer Imran Qureshi.
READ MORE: Muslim Community Staying Virtually Connected During Ramadan
“Come in their car, drive by here, wish each other Eid greetings, wish each other peace, and grab a cupcake,” Qureshi said. “We just want to make sure everybody’s safe and healthy. That’s why we’ve got the masks, we’ve got the gloves, and we’re practicing the social distancing.”
Muslim communities fast for an entire month during Ramadan. That month ended Saturday.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.