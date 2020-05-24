



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Ramsey County woman is recovering from COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for a week and a half.

Jodi Bradshaw of Mounds View was in Bethesda Hospital earlier this month. A ventilator helped her breathe for 11 days.

“I never dreamt in a million years that it was such a serious disease,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t think people realize that unless they know someone that had a case.”

Bradshaw got pneumonia along with COVID-19, to add to her underlying condition of leukemia. Before becoming sick, Bradshaw welcomed her father, Gene, into her home. He was dying of brain cancer.

She says she knew the risk, but she wouldn’t have had the same goodbye if he was in a hospital.

After her father died, Bradshaw got COVID-19. She believes it may have come from her father, whose hospice nurse later tested positive.

“Seven out of my family got it, so it spreads like wildfire,” Bradshaw said.

Out of the hospital since Thursday, Bradshaw and her family have new appreciation for health care workers and the team who guided her through the darkest points.

“People need to know that there’s hope, and that these doctors are doing amazing things to save people,” Melissa Bjorkman, Bradshaw’s daughter, said.

Bradshaw’s staying with her mother for now, recovering and doing physical therapy. She plans to start working again soon with her job at M Health Fairview.

