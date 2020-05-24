Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is dead, his wife is hospitalized, and their son is in custody after an attack Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s office says first responders found 72-year-old Thomas Farnsworth stabbed to death in a Hayward residence just before 1 p.m. Juli Farnsworth, 65, was found with serious facial injuries and lacerations, and was airlifted to a Minnesota hospital.
Their 34-year-old son, from Rocky Ford, Colorado, was arrested and taken to Sawyer County Jail, where he awaits formal criminal charges.
Juli Farnsworth’s condition has not been released. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.
