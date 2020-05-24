Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was another long line outside the National Guard Armory in northeast Minneapolis Sunday.
The Minnesota National Guard is offering free COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one this Memorial Day weekend at six different armories around the state.
Officials say they have about 7,000 tests available. WCCO spoke with Shelly Austin, who drove from Clearwater to get in line.
“There’s a lot of asymptomatic people running around out there, and unfortunately infecting others, and I think if people knew more and were more aware of their condition … we could maybe eliminate this a lot quicker,” Austin said.
There will be more free testing Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to view the map of the sites.
More than 8,400 Minnesotans were tested Saturday, which is one of the highest daily totals for tests so far.
As of Sunday, 730 new cases have been confirmed, which pushes the state past the 20,000 mark. There were also 17 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total number to 869.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.