MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An early-morning house fire resulted in the death of a two-year-old boy in Becker County.
According to officials, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call at 12:46 a.m., asking them to come to Duffney Road, nearly nine miles northeast of the Detroit Lakes.
Initially, the caller reported two people still trapped inside the home.
When first responders arrived on the scene, the house was fully in flames and one child was unaccounted for.
The children in the basement realized the house was in flames when they heard the smoke alarm. When they climbed the stairs and saw flames, they went to alert the other family members.
However, the staircase leading to the upstairs bedroom was blocked by flames. Their parents were able to escape through an upstairs window.
When the family was outside, they realized their two-year-old was missing; the father and older brother went inside the home to find the child but the house had been fully engulfed.
The boy was later found, deceased.
One adult man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for smoke inhalation, while an adult woman and five-year-old girl were airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.
