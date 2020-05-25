Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz gave Minnesota restaurants the green light to open their patios starting on June 1, with a maximum of 50 guests. Reservations are required, as are social-distancing practices, and restaurant employees need to wear face coverings.
The governor has not yet issued an executive order laying out all the details, so there is a chance that the guidance could be modified.
Here is a list of restaurants in the metro area that have announced they will be opening for outdoor dining. If you are a restaurant that would like to be added to this list, please email Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS
- The Bungalow Club (June 10)
- Centro opens (June 12)
- Curran’s Restaurant
- Darby’s Pub & Grill, Minneapolis
- Kramarczuk’s
- The Newsroom
- Mill Valley Market
- The Oceanaire
- Smith And Porter
- Stella’s Fish Cafe
- The Loop
- Maria’s Cafe
- Brit’s Pub
- Northbound Smokehouse
- Sebastian Joe’s, both locations, Minneapolis
- Market BBQ
- Apoy – Filipino Bistro
ST. PAUL
- French Meadow on Grand
- Hodges Bend opens (June 2)
- La Grolla
- Moscow on the Hill
- Shamrocks
- Skinner’s Pub and Eatery
- Yumi Sushi
METRO SUBURBS
- 6 Smith Wayzata
- B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville
- Bacio, Minnetoonka
- Baldamar, Roseville
- Benedict’s, Wayzata
- Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake
- Birdi Golf, Woodbury
- Cedar + Stone, Bloomington
- Champps, Eden Prairie
- Charlie’s On Prior, Prior Lake
- Chart House, Lakeville
- Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)
- Evelyn’s Wine Bar & Bistro, Buffalo,
- Fat Nat’s Eggs (New Hope, Brooklyn Park, St. Anthony Village)
- Good Day Cafe, Golden Valley
- Gold Nugget Tavern, Minetonka
- Hazelwood Food, Bloomington
- Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior
- Hilltop, Edina
- Ike’s, Minnetonka
- Jimmy’s Kitchen, Bloomington
- Joans in the Park, St. Paul
- Johnny O’Neil’s Green Lake Social, Spicer
- Lord Fletcher’s, Spring Park
- Lucky’s 13 Pub, Burnsville
- Lumberyard Pub, Afton
- Main Street Farmer, St. Michael (June 3)
- Marna’s Eatery, Robbinsdale
- Maynard’s, Excelsior
- McHugh’s Public House, Savage
- Mill Valley Kitchen, St. Louis Park
- Nine twenty five, Wayzata
- Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale
- Original Pancake House, Eden Prairie and Burnsville
- Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Shakopee
- Park Tavern, St. Louis Park
- Redstone, Minnetonka
- REM5 VR Lab, St. Louis Park
- Sunshine Factory, Plymouth
- Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie
- Village Pub, St. Anthony
- Wooley’s Kitchen & Bar, Bloomginton
- Yumi Sushi, Excelsior
- Tavern at Green Haven, Anoka
- Riverwood Tavern, Otsego
- Riverwood National Golf Course, Otsego
- Riversbend Bar & Grill, Ramsey
BREWERIES
- Bad Weather Brewing, St. Paul
- Fulton Brewing, Minneapolis
- Lake Monster Brewing, St. Paul
- Minneapolis Cider Company
- ONE Fermentary and Taproom, Minneapolis
- Surly, Minneapolis
- Waldmann Brewery, St. Paul
- Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis
Most of the restaurants are taking reservations via Open Table, RESY, or Tock.
