



Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the name of the 2-year-old boy who died in a house fire over the weekend.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says Micah Hedlund died early Sunday morning after his home near Detroit Lakes started on fire.

According to investigators, the family’s other children heard the smoke alarm shortly after midnight and found flames on the main floor, blocking the stairs to the second floor.

The parents, Michael and Melissa Hedlund, were upstairs, but escaped through their window.

Outside the home, the family realized the 2-year-old child was missing. The child’s father and older brother re-entered the house to look for him, but were unable to find him.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found the home completely engulfed in flames. After knocking down the flames, they found the child’s body inside.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs and living expenses, as their house was destroyed.

According to the fundraising page, the family has seven children, three of which are adults. Five of the family members were hospitalized, and three remain in intensive care.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

