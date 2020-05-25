



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota added 745 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections Monday as residents prepared to take part in virtual Memorial Day ceremonies.

Updated data from the Minnesota Department of Health show that 12 more people have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The state’s death toll is now at 881, with the majority of the victims being residents in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. Nine of the newly-recorded facilities were residents in long-term care.

Meanwhile, 605 are currently in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease. Of them, 248 are in intensive care — up 41 from Sunday.

Since the start of the outbreak, there have been 21,315 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Minnesota. Well over half of those infected — 14,816 — have recovered from the disease and are no longer in isolation.

Still, experts have long cautioned that the true impact of COVID-19 on Minnesota is likely much greater than testing shows, as early testing was limited. However, in recent weeks, testing capacity has seen a steady rise. Currently, more than 7,000 tests can be processed in a single day.

The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.

