MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old woman died following a crash Sunday evening near Fort Snelling.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. just off Highway 55, on the ramp to Bloomington Road, on the border between Minneapolis and St. Paul.
A Nissan Sentra was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it went off road on the ramp, descended the embarkment and rolled several times.
The driver, Jan’Qwes Lan’Tya Ronaye’ Tivis of Pipestone, was killed. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, investigators say.
She died at the scene.
