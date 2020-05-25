MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says they’ve arrested a 53-year-old Duluth man whom they believe intentionally set fire to a mobile home and travel trailer in Grand Lake Township early Monday morning.
Deputies responded to a report of multiple structure fires on the 6400 block of Beckman Road just before 6:30 a.m. They arrived to find a travel trailer fully engulfed, and a mobile home that was also on fire.
Grand Lake Fire Department and other surrounding fire agencies responded and were able to extinguish the fires, but both structures were a total loss.
Authorities say that no one was inside either dwelling at the time of the fires, and no one was injured as a result. Witness statements and physical evidence at the scene pointed to the fires being set intentionally.
After deputies completed and initial investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Cloquet Fire District’s arson detection K-9, the fire was determined to be an arson.
A person of interest in the case had fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival, but was later located coming out of a wooded area nearby. The man is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail, and is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree arson.
Losses in the fires are estimated at $15,000
