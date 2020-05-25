Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a pregnant doe gave birth to three fawns after being struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening.
The incident happened on Highway 25 south of Wheeler, Minnesota. Authorities say the woman that struck the deer went to a nearby home for assistance with the fawns.
The homeowner wrapped the fawns in towels and provided bottles so law enforcement could feed the animals. And the woman that hit the deer was able to provide animal milk supplement from her home.
The fawns were cared for and fed at the sheriff’s office over night. The animals were later transported to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release where they are said to “appear in good health.”
