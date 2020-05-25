COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a vehicle drove into a warming house at a park in Burnsville early Monday morning.

(Northview Park, credit: CBS)

According to the Burnsville Police Department, the crash happened at Northview Park on Deerwood Drive. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, who was the only person involved, was not injured.

Authorities continue to investigate what led to the crash.

