Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Memorial Day events are going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve collected some of these events below.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Memorial Day events are going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve collected some of these events below.
- Ft. Snelling’s Memorial Day Service
- City Of Richfield “Honoring All Veterans” Ceremony
- Lakewood Cemetery (Mpls) – Memorial Chapel Ceremony
- Brainerd VFW Memorial Service
- 2020 Menahga Memorial Day Program
You must log in to post a comment.