MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man who drowned while kayaking Sunday on Long Lake as 62-year-old Paul A. Mott from Bloomington.
The Aitkin County Dispatch had received a call that a person had been found unresponsive in the water on Long Lake in Glen Township. The report was that a man was still in his kayak, but it was on its side and he was facedown in the water. A father and son team brought the man to shore and began CPR.
North Ambulance crew members arrived and took over CPR, while deputies were able to speak with the men who brought the victim to shore. They indicated they had seen him fishing from his kayak earlier. The witnesses confirmed the man was wearing a life vest while in his kayak.
Extensive lifesaving efforts were made, but were unsuccessful. Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s preliminary finding is that the victim died of freshwater drowning.
