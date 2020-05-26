MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) resumed class D road test appointments at 14 exam stations statewide.
The services available include knowledge tests, class D road tests, motorcycle road tests, commercial driver’s license (CDL) road tests, and permit and driver’s license applications that require a test.
DPS-DVS exam stations are not taking walk-ins at this time, only by appointment.
When showing up to your appointment, you will be required to wear a mask if you are taking the class D road test. Also, it’s advised that you clean your vehicle ahead of time, and be prepared to sanitize your vehicle before the road test to ensure the safety of you and the examiner. DPS-DVS will provide sanitizing spray and wipes.
The locations available include Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Fairmont (road tests only), Plymouth, St. Paul (doesn’t offer road tests), Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Duluth, Grand Rapids, and Bemidji.
MORE: Click here for more information on DVS exam stations.
The Brainerd exam station was scheduled to reopen May 19, but was delayed due to a fire in Brainerd City Hall. It has not reopened yet and the reopening date is still being determined.
DPS-DVS exam stations are adding an extra hour to the beginning and end of each business day to administer road retests. These will be done by appointment only from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
MORE: Visit the DVS locations page to find a list of offices and services.
