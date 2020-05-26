



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting an additional 652 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 18 more deaths.

The additional deaths bring the state’s death toll to 899, with a majority of those deaths being in long-term care (LTC) facilities (732), which have been particularly vulnerable during the pandemic. Fifteen of the 18 additional deaths were LTC residents.

MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19

Currently, there are 570 patients needing hospitalization with 258 in intensive care — up 10 from Monday’s update.

Related: Minnesota’s Largest City Gears Up For Face Mask Requirement

Since the outbreak began in Minnesota in March, there have been 21,960 confirmed cases in the state. Of that number, more than 15,500 have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

MDH officials stress that cases will continue to rise as testing continues to increase. Over the past several days, daily tests have breached 6,000 and at times 8,000. Tuesday’s update is the exception with just over 5,800 tests completed.

“Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19,” MDH said.

Related: Latest COVID-19 Headlines

The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.