MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in south Minneapolis Tuesday night to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died after a violent encounter with police Monday night.
View from atop a church at the intersection of E 38th St and Chicago Avenue, where people are protesting the death of George Floyd. Speaker just told the crowd that a March will start soon.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/0YrSt2ZbmE
People began to gather Tuesday afternoon on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue, where witnesses filmed a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than seven minutes Monday night.
He was later taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
(Video taken at 5:45pm but wouldn't upload due to service issues).
Sound of motorcycles revving sends crowd at George Floyd protest running, many confused or scared by what's happening. Motorcyclists actually there in support of protest/march.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/yXJpKQqMS5
Protesters began marching from Chicago Avenue to Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building two miles northeast early Tuesday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
