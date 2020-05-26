COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
By Jeff Wagner
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in south Minneapolis Tuesday night to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died after a violent encounter with police Monday night.

People began to gather Tuesday afternoon on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue, where witnesses filmed a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than seven minutes Monday night.

He was later taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Protesters began marching from Chicago Avenue to Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building two miles northeast early Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

