MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has issued an emergency regulation outlining what comes next for restaurants and bars seeking to reopen for business next week.
As part of Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe Minnesota order (which replaced the prior stay-at-home order), restaurants and bars are allowed to resume serving dine-in customers on June 1, with a number of restrictions.
On Tuesday, the city of Minneapolis said that Frey’s regulation has several messages to allow for greater use of outdoor space. They’re also waiving certain fees needed to expand.
Restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining only if they meet the following requirements:
- Have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that meets State requirements.
- Maintain 6 feet between tables.
- Limit occupancy to a maximum of 50 diners.
- Limit dining party sizes to four people or six people for families.
- Require reservations.
- Require employees to wear masks.
- Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the establishment.
They’re also allowed to apply for a temporary expansion of the premises, in order to utilize a parking log, parking spaces or available green space to set up seating.
On Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis is requiring the use of face masks in all public indoor spaces.
You must log in to post a comment.