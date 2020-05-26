COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
By Riley O'Connor
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota could be seeing some active weather in the late afternoon and evening hours Tuesday.

According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, the metro area is under a slight risk of severe weather.

“Hail and wind look to be the main threat, but a few brief tornadoes could be possible in addition to heavy rain,” he said.

Based on the models, O’Connor says storms could start up after 4 p.m. in the state and into the metro area around 7 p.m.

O’Connor says the storms should clear the area in after midnight.

Those times could shift slightly, so keep checking back on WCCO for the latest.

