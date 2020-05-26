MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota could be seeing some active weather in the late afternoon and evening hours Tuesday.
According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, the metro area is under a slight risk of severe weather.
“Hail and wind look to be the main threat, but a few brief tornadoes could be possible in addition to heavy rain,” he said.
Based on the models, O’Connor says storms could start up after 4 p.m. in the state and into the metro area around 7 p.m.
O’Connor says the storms should clear the area in after midnight.
Later this afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A few of these storms could produce tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail. Be weather aware, and have a way to receive watches and warnings #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Q40TinwRuO
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 26, 2020
Those times could shift slightly, so keep checking back on WCCO for the latest.
