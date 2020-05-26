MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Cass County say five people have been seriously injured — with three needing to be airlifted — in a head-on crash late Saturday afternoon.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the accident occurred at 5:50 p.m. on 43th Avenue Northwest in Turtle Lake Township near Walker, Minnesota.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision at the crest of a hill. A 2001 Chevrolet pickup was fully engulfed in flames while a 2005 Nissan A23 was seriously damaged.
Three men, who were occupants of the pickup truck, were treated on scene for serious injuries and taken to area hospitals. They were later airlifted to metro and Fargo hospitals for further treatment.
The occupants of the Nissan, a man and woman, were treated on the scene and taken to local hospitals for further treatment for serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
