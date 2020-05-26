Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people in Isanti County Monday evening.
The state patrol says the crash happened at about 6:39 p.m. on Highway 65 at Rice Lake Road in Stanchfield Township.
Officials say a Jeep was traveling southbound on Highway 65 and drifted across the northbound lanes of traffic and went into the ditch on the northeast side of the highway, then collided with a tree.
Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl. And the passengers in the vehicle were a 51-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.
No additional information is available at this time.
