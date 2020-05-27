MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the two people killed earlier this week when a Jeep went off road and collided with a tree in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 65, just north of Cambridge. A southbound Jeep Gladiator swerved across on-coming traffic, continued into a ditch and slammed into a tree.
Killed in the crash was the Jeep’s driver, 16-year-old Abigail Grabow of St. Paul, and one of the vehicle’s four passengers, 51-year-old Amy Grabow of Grant.
A 12-year-old girl in the Jeep suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to Hennepin Healthcare in the Twin Cities for treatment.
Another teenage girl was unharmed in the crash and a 44-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
Investigators say that everyone in the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.
