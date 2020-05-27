



Another protest is planned at the home of the former Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video Monday with his knee on the neck of a handcuffed black man who died not long after.

George Floyd lost consciousness under the weight of Derek Chauvin, who was fired Tuesday along with three other officers after bystander video of the fatal police encounter sparked outrage across the country.

In the nine-minute video, Floyd repeatedly tells Chauvin he can’t breathe. Despite pleas from on-lookers, Chauvin only removed his knee from Floyd’s neck so that the 46-year-old could be loaded onto a stretcher.

On Tuesday evening, protesters gathered at Chauvin’s home in Oakdale, a suburb east of St. Paul. The demonstration was peaceful, and the city’s police chief said that those gathered had “a reason to be upset,” given the circumstances.

Another protest is planned for Wednesday. Information posted to a Facebook page says it’ll start at 4 p.m. The organizer wrote that they want Chauvin to feel “our pain” while keeping the demonstration as peaceful as possible.

Peaceful was not how a large protest in Minneapolis stayed Tuesday night. While a large crowd gathered peacefully in the afternoon at the scene where Floyd was arrested, a smaller group marched to Minneapolis Police’s Third Precinct and clashed with officers in riot gear. The struggle lasted into the overnight hours, with protesters throwing rocks and police hurling tear gas and flash-bnag grenades.

Chauvin and the other three fired officers, whose names have yet to be released, encountered Floyd after being called to a deli in south Minneapolis where he had allegedly tried to use forged documents. Police initially said that Floyd tried to resist arrest, but video obtained by CBS News appears to contradict that, at least in the initial moments of the encounter.

Floyd’s death is being investigated by the FBI, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

