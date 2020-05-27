



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota recorded another 33 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 932 since the start of the outbreak.

Data updated by the Minnesota Department of Health show that 510 more coronavirus infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, and more than 6,000 tests were processed.

In Minnesota hospitals, 598 patients are battling the disease, with 260 in intensive care beds — up two from Tuesday. Health officials are keeping a close eye on ICU capacity, as beds are increasingly being taken up by COVID-19 patients and those undergoing elective surgeries.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 22,464 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19. Well over half — 16,314 — have recovered and no longer require isolation.

Still, health officials have long cautioned that the true impact of the virus on Minnesota is likely far greater than testing shows, as early testing was extremely limited.

The vast majority of the COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have involved people living in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. Of the 33 new fatalities recorded Wednesday, 27 were residents in long-term care.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and cough. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

On Wednesday, churches will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, or with 250 people, whichever is lower. The allowance comes following a deal struck with religious leaders and Gov. Tim Walz.

Minnesota is currently under a “Stay Safe” order. Restaurants are slated to open to outdoor diners on Monday.

