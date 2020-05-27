COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota are keeping a close eye on the state’s number of available intensive care beds, as they are filling up with COVID-19 patients and those recovering from elective surgeries. As of Tuesday, 258 patients with COVID-19 were in the ICU, and the ICU capacity in the Twin Cities was at 87%.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

