MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota are keeping a close eye on the state’s number of available intensive care beds, as they are filling up with COVID-19 patients and those recovering from elective surgeries. As of Tuesday, 258 patients with COVID-19 were in the ICU, and the ICU capacity in the Twin Cities was at 87%.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 5:22 a.m.: President Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden on Twitter for wearing a face mask in public, which is what health experts are recommending to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- 3:47 a.m.: A new poll shows that only about half of Americans say they’d get a COVID-19 vaccine if scientists succeeded in quickly creating one.
