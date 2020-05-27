MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All four fired officers involved in the George Floyd case have been identified. We’re learning more about their history with the Minneapolis police department. Two of the officers were newer to the force, with just a few years’ experience. It was the most veteran officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Derek Chauvin is the former officer in the video seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck. He’d been with Minneapolis police for 19 years.

Tou Thao is standing in the video, facing the people watching who are calling on the officers to help Floyd. He was originally hired by the city in 2008.

WCCO has learned the other former officers, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueing, were paired together, joining Minneapolis police more recently in 2019 and 2017. The department tells us that’s not optimal but it’s not against policy.

For a second day, protestors showed up at Derek Chauvin’s Oakdale home, saying they want him to feel their presence. It’s unclear if his family is staying there.

Chauvin has been involved in use-of-force situations before. According to a Pioneer Press article, Chauvin shot a man during a domestic assault call in 2008. According to reports, the man had reached for Chauvin’s gun. And as WCCO reported, in 2011 he was one of 5 officers cleared after a police involved shooting in Little Earth.

Tou Thao was sued along with another officer in 2017 for excessive force. The complaint alleges Thao threw the handcuffed man to the ground and began hitting him. In his deposition, Thao said he went through the police academy in 2009, was laid off for two years and came back to the force in 2012. The case was settled for $25,000.

WCCO has requested the personnel files for the former officers to learn more about them. And WCCO has reached out to the attorney’s representing the men. So far, no comment.