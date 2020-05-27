Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Members of the Floyd family in Houston say they have been overwhelmed and surprised by the number of people who are protesting.
They say it gives George Floyd a voice and brings awareness to what happened to him.
Speaking to CBS News Wednesday morning, the family still can’t understand what led to police pinning their brother down.
“He never did anything to nobody. Everybody loved my brother, you know. I just don’t understand why people want to hurt people, kill people. They didn’t have to do that to my brother,” the victim’s brother George Floyd said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to accept financial support or messages of encouragement. Click here for more information.
