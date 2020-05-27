



— A video posted to social media shows a man calling the police on a group of black men working out at a Minneapolis office’s private gym.

Top Figure, an entrepreneurial business, posted video to Instagram showing the encounter. They say the incident happened Tuesday evening.

In the video, you can see the man, who identifies himself as Tom Austin, questioning if the men should be inside the gym.

“I’m a tenant in the building. Are you?” Austin said.

The men respond, saying they’re all tenants, pay rent and have an office in the building. Austin then asks for their office number, which they refuse to give him.

“I’m calling 911 now,” Austin said.

During the call, Austin is heard saying that there’s a “whole bunch of people who don’t appear” to belong at the gym.

The video ends with the men saying they’re “dealing with racism here.”

“Normally we don’t speak out about encounters of racial profiling and age discrimination that we face day to day in our lives as young black entrepreneurs,” Top Figure wrote on Instagram. “We are sick and tired of tolerating this type of behavior on a day to day basis and we feel that we had to bring light onto this situation.”