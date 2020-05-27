MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Longtime Nicollet Mall seafood restaurant McCormick & Schmick’s will be closing for good, after not renewing its lease.
“Due to COVID-19 and the city’s elimination of dine-in services, we decided not to renew our lease and close our doors,” Howard Cole, COO of McCormick & Schmick’s, said in a statement.
Local restaurateurs tell WCCO the seafood company has been trying to exit downtown Minneapolis for some time prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, attempting to get other businesses interested in buying out the lease. But the large size of the restaurant proved challenging.
Nicollet Mall has also struggled, losing Rojo Mexican restaurant, Randle’s Restaurant and Bar, and Haskell’s Wine Bar.
The McCormick & Schmick’s in the Westin near Galleria Mall in Edina continues to operate, as do a number of other restaurants owned by Houston-based Landry’s.
“We are grateful for the support of our community throughout the years and encourage our loyal patrons to visit us at our sister locations The Oceanaire Seafood Room, Rainforest Café, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Kincaid’s Fish Chop and Steakhouse,” Cole said.
