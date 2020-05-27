



— An incident report by the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) is shedding more light on what occurred in George Floyd’s fatal arrest.

Released by the city Wednesday, the report describes confusion as the fire department responded to the scene to assist medical personnel.

Before arriving, the only information the fire crew had was that Floyd, called “pt” in the report, had trauma to his mouth. Fire Station 17 of Minneapolis then arrived at Cup Foods to multiple police squads on scene and a small crowd of citizens.

The report says while MFD attempted to locate Floyd, several people told them that the police “had killed the man.” There was no clear info on Floyd’s whereabouts from either initial police officers or bystanders.

The report says MFD was finally able to locate an officer inside the store, who told them that Hennepin Healthcare medics loaded Floyd into an ambulance and left the scene.

Meanwhile, the fire crew did locate an off-duty firefighter who witnessed the end of the struggle, and said that he saw Floyd go from struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued by police.

Dispatch then notified the fire crew that the medics needed assistance and they responded to 36th and Park Avenue.

Two of the fire crew members got into the ambulance. At that time, medics had a chest compression device working on an “unresponsive, pulseless” Floyd. The fire crew members assisted medics and accompanied them to Hennepin Healthcare, where life-saving attempts were continued.

“Medics performed pulse checks several times, finding none, and delivered one shock by their monitor. [Floyd’s] condition did not change,” the report said.

Floyd was pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.

Floyd, 46, died Monday night after being pinned to the ground while handcuffed with an officer’s knee on his neck. Floyd’s fatal arrest, which was caught on video, has prompted national attention and protests — some peaceful, some violent — in Minneapolis.