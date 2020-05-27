MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The City of Minneapolis has released the names of the four officers involved in the arrest attempt that took the life of 46-year-old George Floyd Monday night.
They are officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng. Chauvin’s identity had already been confirmed Tuesday by the legal team representing him.
According to the city’s release, officers arrived at the scene of 38th and Chicago Avenue on Monday at about 8 p.m. and handcuffed Floyd, after they say he “physically resisted officers.” That’s when police say they handcuffed Floyd and began restraining him on the ground.
A bystander’s video that was posted to Facebook showed Floyd pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.
On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer, saying that any other individual other than a police officer in a case like this would already be in jail.
RELATED: ‘Being Black In America Should Not Be A Death Sentence’: Officials Respond To George Floyd’s Death
Monday’s death of George Floyd was under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities. It drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after being placed in a police chokehold.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.