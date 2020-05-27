MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nice Ride has rolled out ebikes with pedal-assist technology in Minneapolis.
On Wednesday, Lyft, which operates Nice Ride, announced that the ebikes are now available.
“The ebikes can be unlocked using a scannable, contactless QR code in the Lyft and Nice Ride apps, and by using a member key,” Lyft said in a release.
The ebikes can be parked at Nice Ride docking stations, new Nice Ride ebike-only stations and University of Minnesota bike racks for free. Additionally, the ebikes can be parked at public bike racks using a built-in cable lock for an extra fee.
The company also announced the extension of its program that offers free 30-day memberships to help essential workers get where they need to go during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Continuing through June 30, eligible essential workers can sign up through their employer to access unlimited 60-minute trips on classic bikes for 30 days. Companies and organizations interested can email herobikes@lyft.com to learn how to receive free memberships for employees,” Lyft said.
The new ebikes are funded in part by a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
The dockless blue bikes will not be returning this year. Nice Ride’s classic bikes have already launched this year, in April, and customers can only park those at Nice Ride docking stations.
For pricing information, click here.
