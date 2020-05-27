MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump has weighed in on the fatal arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
According to CBS producer Sara Cook, Trump addressed the death of Floyd on Wednesday, calling it a “very sad event.”
When he was asked whether the four police officers involved should be prosecuted, Trump said, “We’re gonna look at it. We’re gonna get a report tomorrow when we get back and we’re gonna get a full report but a very sad day.”
Floyd, 46, died Monday night after being pinned to the ground while handcuffed with an officer’s knee on his neck. Floyd’s fatal arrest, which was caught on video, has prompted national attention and protests — some peaceful, some violent — in Minneapolis.
