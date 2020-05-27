MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pierce County say two teens were injured in an ATV crash over the weekend.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 1:45 p.m. Sunday to report of a crash on 290th Avenue near 985th Street in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Officials say it was determined that a 13-year-old boy was traveling eastbound in an ATV on 290th Avenue when he stopped at a stop sign. A second 13-year-old was also driving eastbound and did not see the driver in front of him stopping. According to the sheriff’s office, the second driver rear ended the first ATV, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Both teens were transported to Red Wing Mayo Hospital with undermined injuries. Officials say both drivers were wearing protective equipment at the time of the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
