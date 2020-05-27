MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to make a public statement on George Floyd’s death Wednesday afternoon.
Floyd, 46, died Monday night after being pinned to the ground while handcuffed with an officer’s knee on his neck. Floyd’s death has prompted national attention and protests — some peaceful, some violent — in Minneapolis.
Related: Another Protest Planned At Home Of Minneapolis Officer Fired Over George Floyd’s Death
Walz took to Twitter Tuesday morning following reports of Floyd’s death.
“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening. We will get answers and seek justice,” Walz said.
Related: Joe Biden Says Officers Must Be Held ‘Fully Accountable’ In Floyd’s Death
Walz will make the comments during a daily COVID-19 briefing with state health officials at 2 p.m. Additionally, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is speaking with the media at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both events will be streamed on CBSN Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.