MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police arrested six adults Wednesday evening for unlawful assembly while protesting in Oakdale against the death of George Floyd — who died while being restrained by a Minneapolis police officer.
According to the Oakdale Police Department, officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of 17th Street North — where protesters believe one of the four fired officers lives.
Authorities barricaded portions of city streets in the area for access to motor vehicle traffic. Then sent out a “Code Red” alert regarding the anticipated protests to the impacted neighborhood, as well as the traffic plan.
Mobile field force teams were deployed to the area “to protect the peace and safety of the neighborhood.” At about 11:10 p.m. a dispersal order for an unlawful assembly was announced. Multiple warnings were given.
While many people left the area, a large crowd did not respond or comply with the commands of the dispersal order, according to police. The force teams organized to disperse the crowd and chemical irritants were deployed.
Police arrested five adults ranging from ages 21 to 53 for unlawful assembly and released them on the scene pending citations. And one adult was arrested for unlawful assembly as well as obstruction of legal process, and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
No injuries were reported during the course of the police activity.
The Oakdale Police Department anticipates continued protests in the area. While much of the protests have been peaceful, police say a continued law enforcement presence and traffic disruption to the neighbor should be expected.
Authorities request no unnecessary motor vehicle traffic in the area of Helmo Avenue and 17th Street.
